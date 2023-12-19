Cyclist injured in hit-and-run collision by Orleans driver

The Ottawa Police Service is investigating after a driver allegedly struck a cyclist and fled the scene in Orléans on Sunday afternoon.

In a media release Tuesday morning, police said the collision occurred in the 3600 block of Innes Road, just south of Mer-Bleue Road near the SmartCentres shopping mall on Dec. 17 at around 5 p.m.

Police say the cyclist suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect car is described as a blue hatchback, possibly a 2006 Kia Rio or older. The vehicle would have damage to the front right-side of the bumper and missing the right-side mirror.

The vehicle left the scene eastbound on Innes Road.

Police would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage of this incident and have not yet spoken to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cst. Petepiece at PetepieceC@ottawapolice.ca or 613-236-1222, ext. 6561.