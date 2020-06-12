OTTAWA -- Ottawa Paramedics say a cyclist was seriously injured following a collision involving a truck on Elgin Street Friday night.

Paramedics say the 20-year-old woman may have suffered a fractured femur and ankle. She is said to be in hospital in stable condition.

Police and paramedics were called to Elgin at Catherine Street around 8 p.m.

Officials say woman was trapped beneath the pick-up truck when crews arrived. The vehicle needed to be lifted in order to free the woman.

The investigation is ongoing.