Cyclist injured in collision involving truck on Elgin Street
CTVNewsOttawa.ca Published Friday, June 12, 2020 8:48PM EDT Last Updated Friday, June 12, 2020 9:31PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Paramedics say a cyclist was seriously injured following a collision involving a truck on Elgin Street Friday night.
Paramedics say the 20-year-old woman may have suffered a fractured femur and ankle. She is said to be in hospital in stable condition.
Police and paramedics were called to Elgin at Catherine Street around 8 p.m.
Officials say woman was trapped beneath the pick-up truck when crews arrived. The vehicle needed to be lifted in order to free the woman.
The investigation is ongoing.