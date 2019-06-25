Cyclist in serious condition after running red light, collides with vehicle
CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, June 25, 2019 8:42AM EDT
An 18-year-old is facing a hefty fine for both cycling through a red light and colliding with a vehicle in Westboro. The teenage male is listed in serious condition in hospital after his bike crashed into a vehicle near Kirkwood and Byron Avenue. Police say it happened around 10:30 on Monday night.
Ottawa Police say the young man is at fault for failing to stop at a red light. He faces a charge of $325.00 which is the same fine a motorist pays for running a red light.