

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police say a cyclist has died from his injuries after he was hit by a van at the intersection of Laurier Ave. and Elgin St., right outside of City Hall.

Police continue to search for the male driver of the van.

Laurier Avenue hit and run collision - suspect to identify https://t.co/oBhkjZzHJe



Info? Please call the Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2481. pic.twitter.com/gWgBBPseMe — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) May 16, 2019

Police are calling the collision, which happened around 7:20 a.m. Thursday, a hit and run. They say the driver of a van kept driving to the Mackenzie King bridge before stopping and fleeing on foot.

The male cyclist in his late 50s was taken to hospital with critical injuries, where he died of his injuries.

There are several road closures in the area:

Elgin N/B between Laurier and Slater

Laurier W/B between Nicholas and Elgin

Mackenzie King Bridge E/B near Elgin

OC Transpo buses that head east along the bridge are being detoured to Rideau St..

Investigators are asking anyone with video, phone images or dash cams to contact the Ottawa Police Collision Unit at 613-236-1222 ext 2481.