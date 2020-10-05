OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a 28-year-old man died after a transport truck hit him while he was cycling along Highway 7 near Carleton Place on Sunday.

The collision happened at around 10 p.m. on the highway between Ramsay Concession 5A and Townline Road West, just west of Carleton Place.

According to the OPP, the cyclist was towing a trailer and was traveling westbound on the highway when the westbound transport truck driver collided with him.

The OPP continue to investigate the circumstances of the crash.

The cyclist, identified as Keith Laing of Elizabethtown-Kitley Township, died of his injuries in the hospital.

A section of the highway was closed overnight but has since reopened.

No charges have been announced.

