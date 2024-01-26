'Curious' cat rescued from wall of Orleans home

Firefighters have rescued 'Chichi' the cat who got stuck inside the wall of an Orleans home on Thursday night.

Ottawa Fire said on social media that crews responded after a homeowner reported their family cat had entered through a hole in a wall and could not get out.

The home, located on the 700 block of Scala Avenue, was undergoing renovations. The 'curious' feline became stuck between the first and second floor joist area of the residence.

Firefighters had to remove the floor vent duct work to safely remove the cat without causing major damage to the home.

Chichi was returned to its owner and is said to be doing well.