OTTAWA -- Residents of Gatineau and the Outaouais are now allowed to leave the house after 9:30 p.m. or sit on a restaurant patio for dinner, as Quebec begins to relax the COVID-19 restrictions.

The Quebec government lifted some of the restrictions on Gatineau and the Outaouais on Friday, before a new three step reopening plan begins on Monday.

Here is a look at the COVID-19 restrictions easing in Gatineau and the Outaouais on Friday:

The overnight curfew is lifted. (Quebec imposed an overnight curfew in January in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19.)

Outdoor gatherings of up to eight people permitted on private property

Restaurants allowed to open outdoor patios for customers

Travel between regions will be allowed

Crowds of 250 people per section allowed in theatres and stadiums

Under the rules for restaurants, a maximum of two people from different households will be allowed to sit at a table, and they may be accompanied by children.

The Quebec government has announced Gatineau and the Outaouais will move into the "Level 3 – Alert" orange zone on Monday, allowing restaurants to open for indoor dining, gyms to reopen for workouts and places of worship to offer services to up to 100 people.

Secondary school students will return to class full-time on Monday, instead of every other day.

Outdoor terraces at bars are scheduled to reopen on June 11. On June 14, Quebec will allow people from two different residences to visit in a private home and all team sports will be allowed to begin.

Non-essential businesses in Gatineau and the Outaouais have been open since May 17.

With files from CTV News Montreal's Selena Ross and Joe Loforo and CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond.