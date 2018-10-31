

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





There will be no mail delivery in Ottawa, Arnprior, Renfrew and the Outaouais today.

Unionized workers in the Outaouais are holding their first day of job action to back demands for a new contract.

Canadian Union of Postal Workers members in Ottawa, Arnprior and Renfrew began job action on Wednesday as part of rotating strikes across the country.

Canada Post says there will be no mail delivery or pick-up in communities impacted by the CUPW strike action.

Also new this morning, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers is banning employees from working overtime.

CUPW says no matter what their job is at Canada Post, unionized workers will not work more than an eight-hour day and not more than a 40-hour week.

CUPW National President Mike Palecek says “this is a health and safety issue rooted in poor staffing.”