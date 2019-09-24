

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Educational workers are considering work-to-rule job action in Ontario's schools after contract talks with the government broke down Sunday.

The president of the workers' bargaining agent says they could give notice starting Wednesday for a work-to-rule campaign starting Monday.

Laura Walton of the Canadian Union of Public Employees says workers would stop doing overtime and any extra duties they currently perform.

She says talks with the union — which represents custodians, clerical workers and early childhood educators — have broken down over cuts made by the Ontario government.

The union representing 55,000 educational workers voted 93 per cent in favour of job action last week, putting them in a legal strike position next week.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2019.