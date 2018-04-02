

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The union representing striking support staff at Carleton University says it has reached a tentative agreement with the school.

UPDATE: CUPE 2424 and the employer have reached a tentative agreement. A membership ratification vote has been scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday) at 8 PM. Picket lines will be suspended effectively immediately. #WeAreCarleton #BetterTogether #ottnews #canlab #carletonstrike pic.twitter.com/DUvKOYqXzr — CUPE2424 (@CUPE2424) April 3, 2018

CUPE 2424 says picket lines are coming down and members will be asked to ratify the deal Tuesday night.

In a statement, Carleton University’s assistant VP of Human Resources, Rob Thomas, says, “The settlement was achieved after a full day of talks on April 2 facilitated by an external mediator.”

Over 800 library, administrative, and technical staff have been on the picket lines since March 5. Pensions have been the main issue.

Thomas says details of the agreement will be released upon ratification.