Culture on display in Stittsville

Village Square Park in Stittsville was packed with locals enjoying the diversity that has become a hallmark of Ottawa and surrounding communities.

The second annual Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival featured music, food and traditional costumes from all across the globe.

It’s an opportunity for the community to connect and get to know each other.

Sittsville Coun. Glen Gower spearheaded the event, bringing together officials, clubs and community volunteers to listen and share.

"We just want to make sure people are welcome in the community and they know where they can access services. Also just want to showcase this diversity so people can come out and meet some of their neighbours," Gower said. "Whether they are from Calgary, Toronto or from around the world, we want to make sure people are welcome in the community."

Performances of music and dance punctuated the afternoon while people explored the many displays and tasted some delicacies from around the globe.

Yutong Du played the guzheng for the crowd; it’s a traditional Chinese instrument with over 20 strings.

"It’s kind of a help to our society and our community and I love playing my instrument,” Du said. “The crowd was so nice to me; I’ll be back next year.”