Culture on display in Stittsville

Yutong Du plays the guzheng at Village Square Park in Stittsville during the Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa) Yutong Du plays the guzheng at Village Square Park in Stittsville during the Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina