CTV's Patricia Boal becomes new host of CFRA's Ottawa at Work

CTV News at Six co-anchor Patricia Boal will be a regular voice on your radio every morning as she begins as the new host of Newstalk 580 CFRA’s Ottawa at Work.

Boal becomes the new permanent host Monday.

“Patricia is a true team player with a dynamic personality and true passion for telling stories and breaking news. She’s a highly talented broadcaster with unique broadcasting experience in both television and radio,” said Peter Angione, director of news and information programming at Bell Media Ottawa.

Boal will continue to co-anchor the CTV News at Six with Graham Richardson.

Angione thanked the other hosts who have filled in on Ottawa at Work following Leslie Roberts’ departure, including Andrew Pinsent, Chris Holski, Graham Richardson, Stefan Keyes, Matt Skube and Rosey Edeh.

Whether you are at work or working from home – keep informed with Patricia Boal as the biggest stories of the day are developing.

Ottawa at Work with Patricia Boal airs Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.