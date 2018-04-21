

CTV Ottawa





CTV Ottawa was recognized at the Radio-Television Digital News Association of Canada awards Saturday taking home two of the top prizes.

The station was awarded the “Bert Cannings” Award for Best TV Newscast in a large market for the “Live in the floodzone” coverage last spring.

In addition, Joel Haslam’s piece on the untold story of Oscar Peterson’s World Famous “Canadiana Suite” won the Hugh Haugland Award for excellence in video. Haslam shares the award with camera operator Jeff Dorn, editor Tony Zito and graphic artist Joey Lavergne.

The RTDNA honours the best journalism in every region in the country.