OTTAWA -- CTV Ottawa's Matt Skube will have a new on-air look!

The CTV News at Five anchor made good Monday on his promise to shave his head if a campaign to raise money for youth mental health services at CHEO reached $75,000.

The campaign has since exceeded that total by leaps and bounds and is approaching $250,000.

This all began May 21, when Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group communications manager Chris Hofley said he would cut his hair if people donated $1,000 to support CHEO's mental health services.

Since then, local media personalities and politicians have jumped on board.

Coun. Tim Tierney offered to have his head shaved at $2,000, and his wife joined him at $5,000. OC Transpo operator Pepe Valencia shaved his beard at $15,000 and Move 100's Stuntman Stu ate a pineapple pizza at $25,000. Newstalk 580 CFRA's Maddy Eisenberg pledged to dye her hair rainbow colours when salons reopen when the campaign reached $60,000.

Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches will dye her hair the Ottawa Public Health colours of green, blue and white after the campaign reached $80,000. Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Catherine McKenna coloured her hair green for Environment Week after the campaign raised $70,000.

Going beyond Ottawa, Kenny Bell, the mayor of Iqaluit, Nunavut, shaved his head when the campaign reached $65,000 in honour of the close relationship between Iqaluit and Ottawa.

More than $234,000 had been raised by the time Skube shaved his head live on the CTV News at Five.

This came one day after a record-breaking CHEO Telethon on CTV Ottawa, which saw more than $10.9 million raised for CHEO.

To donate to the campaign, visit the CHEO Foundation website.