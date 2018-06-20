

Megan Shaw, CTV News Ottawa





Gatineau is planning to have a $2.1 billion LRT project come 2028.



The system would bring residents in Aylmer and Plateau to downtown Gatineau and across into Ottawa. The line is proposed to run along Aylmer Rd. and Boul. Alexandre-Taché from Boul. des Allumettières to Alexandra Bridge.



Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin says Gatineau is growing quickly - highlighting the need for LRT now.



Out of Gatineau’s more than 280-thousand residents, Pedneaud-Jobin says nearly 38 per cent work in Ottawa. He says making sure the rail system links to Ottawa is key.



Gatineau is counting on funding from both levels of government for the project.

No funding has been allocated yet.

Greg Fergus, the MP for Hull-Aylmer, and Maryse Gaudreault, MNA for Hull, were on site for the announcement. Both said those commitments would be discussed.

The project will now undergo a two year study.