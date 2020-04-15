OTTAWA -- CTV News Ottawa has won three 2020 Central Region Radio Television Digital News Association Awards.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital.

In the Television category, CTV Ottawa won:

- The Hugh Haugland Award for excellence in video, for Tomahawk Town;

- The Dave Rogers Award (Large Market) for best short feature, for I'm Just Half of Me Right Now: Stittsville Mother's New Life After Horrific Bus Crash; and

- The Bert Cannings Award (Large Market) for best TV Newscast, for Deadly Commute: Westboro Bus Crash.

CTV News Ottawa will now compete with winners from West, Prairie and East regions for the best of the best, the National Awards. Those winners will be announced in May.