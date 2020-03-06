OTTAWA -- CTV News Ottawa has been nominated for seven 2020 Central Region Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Awards.

RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital.

In the Television category, CTV Ottawa is a finalist for:

In the Digital category, CTV Ottawa is a finalist for two Data Storytelling Awards for Light Rail Transit: By the Numbers and Ottawa's "Other" Tunnel: "We Are the Less Sexy of the Two Tunnels"

Central Region winners will be announced at the regional awards ceremony on April 4 in Toronto, ON.