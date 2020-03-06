CTV News Ottawa nominated for 7 RTDNA awards, including best newscast
Published Friday, March 6, 2020 6:12PM EST
OTTAWA -- CTV News Ottawa has been nominated for seven 2020 Central Region Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Awards.
RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital.
In the Television category, CTV Ottawa is a finalist for:
- The Charlie Edwards Award for breaking news, for ByWard Market Blaze
- The Adrienne Clarkson Award for diversity, for Basketball Hero: Dylan Hutton
- The Hugh Haugland Award for excellence in video, for Tomahawk Town
- The Dave Rogers Award (Large Market) for best short feature, for I'm Just Half of Me Right Now: Stittsville Mother's New Life After Horrific Bus Crash
- The Bert Cannings Award (Large Market) for best TV Newscast, for Deadly Commute: Westboro Bus Crash
In the Digital category, CTV Ottawa is a finalist for two Data Storytelling Awards for Light Rail Transit: By the Numbers and Ottawa's "Other" Tunnel: "We Are the Less Sexy of the Two Tunnels"
Central Region winners will be announced at the regional awards ceremony on April 4 in Toronto, ON.