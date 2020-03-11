OTTAWA -- Ottawa has its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

Ontario’s Ministry of Health says the case involves a man in his 40s who recently travelled to Austria. The patient is currently in self-isolation.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca answers your frequently asked questions about COVID-19: What is it? What are the signs and symptoms of the novel coronavirus? What should you do to protect yourself?

(Source: Ottawa Public Health, the Public Health Agency of Canada and Public Health Ontario)

What is coronavirus?

The Ottawa Public Health website states coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that circulate both in humans and other animals like bats. Human coronaviruses are common and are typically associated with mild illnesses, similar to the common cold, and spread easily between people.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese health authorities identified a new (or novel) coronavirus through a series of reported cases of pneumonia in Wuhan, China. The novel coronavirus is referred to as COVID-19.

What is my overall risk of getting COVID-19?

The Public Health Agency of Canada says the public health risk associated with COVID-19 is “low” for Canada.

The agency adds the risk to Canadian travellers abroad is generally low, but will vary depending on the destination.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

The Public Health Agency of Canada says symptoms can take up to 14 days to appear after exposure to COVID-19.

Those who are infected with COVID-19 may have little to no symptoms. You may not know you have symptoms of COVID-19 because they are similar to a cold or flu.

Possible symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever

Cough

Runny nose

Muscle ache

Headache

Difficulty breathing (shortness of breath)

Pneumonia in both lungs

In severe cases, infection can lead to death.

Ottawa Public Health says the symptoms of novel coronavirus can range from a very mild, cold-like illness to a severe lung infection.

How does novel coronavirus spread?

The Public Health Agency of Canada says human coronavirus cause infections of the nose, throat and lungs.

COVID-19 most commonly spreads from an infected person through:

Respiratory droplets that are spread when you cough or sneeze

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching something with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands

What should you do if you become ill with COVID-19?

The Public Health Agency of Canada says if you feel sick during travel to Canada or upon arrival, inform the flight attendant, cruise staff or a Canadian border services officer.

If you are ill and must visit a health care professional, call ahead or tell them when you arrive that you have a respiratory illness.

If you have travelled abroad and you develop a fever, cough or difficulty breathing in the next 14 days

Isolate yourself within the home as quickly as possible

Call your health care provider or public health authority

How is novel coronavirus diagnosed?

Ottawa Public Health says novel coronavirus is diagnosed by a health care provider based on travel history, symptoms and laboratory tests.

What is the treatment for COVID-19?

Health officials say there is currently no specific antiviral treatment for COVID- 19.

Ottawa Public Health encourages you to:

Drink plenty of fluids

Get rest and sleep as much as possible

Try a humidifier or a hot shower to help with a sore throat or cough

Is there a vaccine for COVID-19?

Ottawa Public Health says there is no vaccine that protects against coronaviruses. Most people with common human coronavirus will recover on their own.

Will the flu shot protect me from COVID-19?

The Public Health Agency of Canada says if you have received a flu vaccine, “it will not protect against coronaviruses.”

How to protect yourself from COVID-19?

Ottawa Public Health says the best way to prevent infection is to avoid exposure to this virus. Everyday preventive actions can help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay home when you are sick

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early

How do I self-isolate?

Public Health Ontario offers the following advice to self-isolate:

Stay Home

Limit the number of visitors in your home

Avoid contact with others

Keep distance from others

Cover your coughs and sneezes

Wear a mask over your nose and mouth

Should the general population wear masks to protect themselves from COVID-19?

The Public Health Agency of Canada says “if you are a healthy individual, the wearing of a mask is not necessary.”

However, if you are experiencing symptoms of an illness that spreads through the air, wearing a mask can help prevent the spread of the infection to others.

When wearing a mask, make sure to: