CTV News Ottawa broadcasts affected by technical issues

    The CTV News Ottawa broadcasts at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. will look a little different today.

    "Bell Media has been impacted by the ongoing major water main break in Montreal. Radio and TV stations broadcasting from this location, including CTV News Ottawa, are impacted," a statement from Bell Media PR says.

    Our CTV News Ottawa digital team will continue providing updates and the latest breaking news all weekend on CTVNewsOttawa.ca

