OTTAWA
Ottawa

    CTV News Ottawa 6 p.m. newscast to broadcast on CTV2 today

    Viewers will be able to watch CTV News at Six on CTV2 in Ottawa today, to accommodate the NFL playoff games.

    The NFL was forced to move the Buffalo Bills-Pittsburgh Steelers game to 4:30 p.m. today, after snow forced the postponement of the game on Sunday. CTV2 is channel 1202 on Bell Fibe. 

    The Bills-Steelers game will be broadcast on CTV today.

    Meanwhile, CTV News at Five and CTV National News at 5:30 will be preempted due to the game.

    All newscasts will return to regular programming on Tuesday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tremors from Red Sea conflict start to shake Canada, with dozens of ships delayed

    Canadian shippers are starting to feel the strain of attacks on cargo vessels in the Red Sea, as container rates rise and boats are late to arrive. Port data shows that two-thirds of the 43 ships slated to berth at the Port of Halifax in the second half of this month are now expected to arrive at least a day behind schedule, with some running weeks late.

