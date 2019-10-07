Wheat Berry Salad
- Level: Easy
- Total: 1 hr 38 min
- Prep: 15 min
- Inactive: 20 min
- Cook: 1 hr 3 min
- Yield: 6 servings, serving size 3/4 cup
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups hard wheat berries
- 3/4 cup chopped walnuts
- 2 stalks celery, finely chopped
- 1/2 cup tart dried cherries, chopped
- 1 scallion, white and green parts, chopped
- 1/2 cup finely chopped parsley leaves
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Directions:
- In a large pot combine the wheat berries and enough water to come 2 inches over the wheat berries. Bring to a boil and cook uncovered for 1 hour, or until tender. Drain and let cool. Toast the walnuts in a medium dry skillet over medium-high heat until fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes.
2. In a large bowl, combine the wheat berries, walnuts, celery, dried cherries,scallions, parsley, olive oil and lemon juice. Season, to taste, with salt and pepper.