Wheat Berry Salad

  • Level: Easy
  • Total: 1 hr 38 min
  • Prep: 15 min
  • Inactive: 20 min
  • Cook: 1 hr 3 min
  • Yield: 6 servings, serving size 3/4 cup

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 cups hard wheat berries
  • 3/4 cup chopped walnuts
  • 2 stalks celery, finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup tart dried cherries, chopped
  • 1 scallion, white and green parts, chopped
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped parsley leaves
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

  1. In a large pot combine the wheat berries and enough water to come 2 inches over the wheat berries. Bring to a boil and cook uncovered for 1 hour, or until tender. Drain and let cool. Toast the walnuts in a medium dry skillet over medium-high heat until fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes.

2. In a large bowl, combine the wheat berries, walnuts, celery, dried cherries,scallions, parsley, olive oil and lemon juice. Season, to taste, with salt and pepper.