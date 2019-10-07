Wheat Berry Salad

Level: Easy

Total: 1 hr 38 min

Prep: 15 min

Inactive: 20 min

Cook: 1 hr 3 min

Yield: 6 servings, serving size 3/4 cup

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups hard wheat berries

3/4 cup chopped walnuts

2 stalks celery, finely chopped

1/2 cup tart dried cherries, chopped

1 scallion, white and green parts, chopped

1/2 cup finely chopped parsley leaves

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons lemon juice

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

In a large pot combine the wheat berries and enough water to come 2 inches over the wheat berries. Bring to a boil and cook uncovered for 1 hour, or until tender. Drain and let cool. Toast the walnuts in a medium dry skillet over medium-high heat until fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes.

2. In a large bowl, combine the wheat berries, walnuts, celery, dried cherries,scallions, parsley, olive oil and lemon juice. Season, to taste, with salt and pepper.