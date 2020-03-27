Julia and Mimi's "Butter Chicken"
4 servings
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 25 minutes
60 mL (4 Tbsp.) Becel salted plant-based bricks
1 large onion, chopped
3 cloves garlic, chopped
15 mL (1 Tbsp.) grated fresh ginger
30 mL (2 Tbsp.) tomato paste
30 mL (2 Tbsp.) garam masala
5 mL (1 tsp.) curry powder(optional)
1 cinnamon stick or 1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon
1 can (410 g) diced tomatoes
1 can (398 g.) coconut milk
1 L (4 cups) small cauliflower florets
1 can (425 mL) chickpeas, rinsed and drained
45 mL (3 Tbsp.) chopped fresh cilantro
cooked basmati rice, for serving
Melt Becel in large skillet over medium heat and cook onion until tender and beginning to brown, stirring occasionally, about 8 minutes.
Add garlic and ginger and cook 2 minutes.
Add tomato paste, garam masala, curry powder and cinnamon stick and cook, stirring frequently, 2 minutes.
Stir in diced tomatoes and coconut milk.
Bring to a boil over high heat.
Reduce heat to low and simmer 5 minutes.
Stir in cauliflower and chickpeas.
Cover and simmer 10 minutes or until cauliflower is tender.
Stir in cilantro and serve with basmati rice and naan if desired.
And force your brothers to eat it! ( says Mimi!)