Julia and Mimi's "Butter Chicken"

4 servings

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

60 mL (4 Tbsp.) Becel salted plant-based bricks

1 large onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, chopped

15 mL (1 Tbsp.) grated fresh ginger

30 mL (2 Tbsp.) tomato paste

30 mL (2 Tbsp.) garam masala

5 mL (1 tsp.) curry powder(optional)

1 cinnamon stick or 1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 can (410 g) diced tomatoes

1 can (398 g.) coconut milk

1 L (4 cups) small cauliflower florets

1 can (425 mL) chickpeas, rinsed and drained

45 mL (3 Tbsp.) chopped fresh cilantro

cooked basmati rice, for serving

Melt Becel in large skillet over medium heat and cook onion until tender and beginning to brown, stirring occasionally, about 8 minutes.

Add garlic and ginger and cook 2 minutes.

Add tomato paste, garam masala, curry powder and cinnamon stick and cook, stirring frequently, 2 minutes.

Stir in diced tomatoes and coconut milk.

Bring to a boil over high heat.

Reduce heat to low and simmer 5 minutes.

Stir in cauliflower and chickpeas.

Cover and simmer 10 minutes or until cauliflower is tender.

Stir in cilantro and serve with basmati rice and naan if desired.

And force your brothers to eat it! ( says Mimi!)