Maple Oat Baked Apples from Nutritionist Michelle Jaelin

Ingredients

2lb baking apples (about 4 larges or 6 small) (1 kg)

1/3 cup quick cooking oats (75 mL)

1/3 cup dark brown sugar (75 mL)

2 Tbsp all-purpose ��our (30 mL)

1/2 tsp cinnamon (2 mL)

1/8 tsp salt (0.5 mL)

1 1/2 Tbsp canola oil (22 mL)

1 Tbsp maple syrup (15 mL)

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 375°F (190°C)

2. With a small knife, cut out the core of each apple, leaving the bottom 1/2 inch (1

cm) of the core intact. Slice a 1/4 inch (0.5 cm) thick round o��the top of the apple

and set aside. Place apples in a 9 x 9 inch (23 cm x 23 cm) baking dish.

3. In a small bowl combine oats, sugar, ��our, cinnamon, salt and canola oil. Stir with

a fork until the ingredients are evenly moist.

4. Fill each apple with oat mixture and pack tightly. Top each apple with an

additional mound of the mixture.

5. Cover loosely with aluminum foil and bake for 45-50 minutes, removing foil for the

last 10 minutes to brown topping.

6. Drizzle with maple syrup and serve warm.