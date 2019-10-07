Fall Barley Salad
Fall Barley Salad from Nutritionist Michelle Jaelin
A showstopper of a salad, this full flavour dish is topped with warm goat cheese cranking the wow and yum factor up to 11.
Ingredients
Pepita Crusted Goat Cheese:
2 eggs, beaten (2)
6 oz cold goat cheese, cut into 4 (1 1/2 oz/ 45 g) portions (180 g)
1 cup toasted pepitas (250 mL)
1/2 cup toasted breadcrumbs (125 mL)
Roasted Broccoli and Sweet Potatoes:
2 heads of broccoli, cut into ��orets (2)
2 large sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1” (2.5 cm) pieces (2)
2 Tbsp canola oil (30 mL)
Barley:
1 1/2 cups pearl barley, rinsed (375 mL)
2 1/2 cups vegetable stock (625 mL)
Dressing:
1/4 cup canola oil (60 mL)
2 garlic cloves, minced (2)
1 shallot, minced (1)
2 Tbsp lemon juice (30 mL)
Directions
Pepita Crusted Goat Cheese:
1. Place half of the toasted pepitas in a food processor and pulse until coarsely chopped. Combine chopped pepitas, whole pepitas and breadcrumbs in a shallow dish and mix together.
2. Dip goat cheese portions into egg then coat evenly in the pepita mixture. Place coated goat cheese on a plate lined with wax paper and refrigerate; repeat with remaining portions.
Roasted Broccoli and Sweet Potatoes:
1. Preheat oven to 425 °F (220 °C). Place broccoli and sweet potatoe pieces on parchment paper lined baking sheet. Drizzle with 2 Tbsp (30 mL) canola oil. Toss lightly. Roast for about 15-20 minutes, or until vegetables are tender. Set aside to cool.
Barley:
1. Combine barley and stock in a pot set over medium heat and bring to a boil; reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for about 40 minutes. Remove from heat, drain any excess liquid, fluff with a fork and let cool.
Dressing:
1. Combine all ingredients, except lemon juice, in a pan set over low heat. Cook until garlic begins to brown. Remove from heat and let cool. Whisk in lemon juice.
Salad:
1. Preheat oven to 200 °F (100 °F). Place goat cheese in oven and bake for about 10-15 minutes or until warm.
2. Combine broccoli, sweet potatoes, barley and dressing in a bowl and mix together.
3. Divide salad equally among 4 plates and top each one with a piece of warm goat cheese. Serve immediately.