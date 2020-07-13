CTV Morning Live & Ottawa’s Pure Country 94 want to set you up with a general admission pass to the #CanadaPerforms at the RBC Bluesfest Drive-In Show featuring Tim Hicks!

Drive in and rock out in support of the Canadian Live Music Industry.

We’re giving you the chance to enter to win a G.A. pass to the August 8th show featuring TIM HICKS! Enter below for your chance to win!

#CanadaPerforms at the RBC Bluesfest Drive-In a drive-in event at Place des festivals - Zibi Gatineau with LIVE MUSIC on 2 stages! Music will be broadcast through a dedicated FM station onsite for attendees to listen in their vehicle!

#CanadaPerforms at the RBC Bluesfest Drive-In is following all guidelines for health and safety.

For the full line-up, visit ottawabluesfest.ca