OTTAWA -- Students at Ottawa’s two largest school boards will be going back to class before the final long weekend of summer next school year.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board announced Friday that the 2020-21 school year will start the week before Labour Day weekend. This comes after the Ottawa Carleton District School Board announced earlier this week it would start classes before the holiday.

A report for Tuesday’s Ottawa Catholic School Board meeting says “since Labour Day is a week later than usual in 2020 we will be submitting a modified calendar to the Ministry for the 2020-2021 school year.”

Labour Day is Monday, Sept. 7.

The first day of classes for both the Ottawa Catholic School Board and Ottawa Carleton District School Board will be on Tuesday, Sept 1.

Both school boards have scheduled a Professional Activity Day for Monday, Aug. 31.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board’s calendar shows the last day of classes for elementary school students will be June 25. The school year will end for Ottawa Catholic School Board elementary students on June 24.

The Ministry of Education must approve the school year calendar.