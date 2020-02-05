OTTAWA -- OC Transpo is rolling back the S1 supplemental bus service as the Confederation Line returns to full power.

For the second straight day, Rideau Transit Group is expected to provide 13 trains for the morning and afternoon peak periods.

OC Transpo says it will stop pulling buses from high-frequency routes for the S1 Supplemental bus service along the Confederation Line. Starting today, the 20 dedicated buses for the “R1 Service” will be used to provide extra service from Blair, Hurdman and Tunney’s Pasture stations to downtown Ottawa.

In a memo to Councillors, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi said “now that RTG is delivering enough trains to accommodate customer volumes, we are able to return their buses to their regular routes.”

Manconi adds “as rail service continues to stabilize, we will monitor and assess the need for S1 supplemental bus service.”