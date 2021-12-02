CTV Morning Live is asking you to help fill the shelves at the Ottawa Food Bank this holiday season.

With demand for assistance growing at the food bank this winter, CTV Morning Live hosts its annual Holiday Helpers Food Drive from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

"We've seen an increase in our numbers of about 17 per cent since the summer, and our home deliveries have increased by about 40 per cent," says Rachael Wilson, Ottawa Food Bank CEO.

"So we are expecting a tough winter this year, especially with CRB having ended. We know it's tough to heat our homes, it's tough to pay the rent so we're expecting more people having to turn to one of the 112 agencies that we work with."

During the CTV Morning Live Holiday Helpers Food Drive, you can make a cash donation online, or drop off a food or cash donation at 87 George Street.

Wilson says that for every dollar donated during the Holiday Helpers Food Drive, it gives the Ottawa Food Bank $5 worth of purchasing power.

"We purchase over $2 million worth of items every year and that includes great fresh items, produce, meat, dairy," said Wilson, noting the Ottawa Food Bank does a lot of bulk purchases.

"But we have incredible partners so when we go in and buy a can of tuna – whereas you might pay $1 off the shelf, we're getting it for so much less because we're buying hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of that product."

Wilson notes 36 per cent of the Ottawa Food Bank's clients are children.

