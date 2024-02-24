CTV goes behind the scenes of Disney's 'Frozen' at the NAC

CTV's Matt Skube had a chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at Broadway Across Canada's production of Disney's "Frozen" playing at the National Arts Centre.

The unforgettable theatrical experience is filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances. Above all, it’s pure Broadway joy.

"It's my favourite role I've ever played," said actress Caroline Bowman, who plays the iconic ice princess Elsa.

"I walk out on stage and I am Elsa to these kids who know this character so well, and they're excited."

Frozen has something for everyone, whether you're familiar with the movie, or not.

"There's enough that's different that we get to give a fresh take on the story that everybody knows," Bowman said.

Disney's Frozen is playing at the NAC from Feb. 22 to March 3. This weekend's performances are Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The full schedule and tickets are available at the NAC's website.