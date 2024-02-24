OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • CTV goes behind the scenes of Disney's 'Frozen' at the NAC

    Share

    CTV's Matt Skube had a chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at Broadway Across Canada's production of Disney's "Frozen" playing at the National Arts Centre.

    The unforgettable theatrical experience is filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances. Above all, it’s pure Broadway joy.

    "It's my favourite role I've ever played," said actress Caroline Bowman, who plays the iconic ice princess Elsa.

    "I walk out on stage and I am Elsa to these kids who know this character so well, and they're excited."

    Frozen has something for everyone, whether you're familiar with the movie, or not.

    "There's enough that's different that we get to give a fresh take on the story that everybody knows," Bowman said.

    Check out an extended interview with Bowman and get a look at the ins and outs of the Frozen costumes at CTVNewsOttawa.ca or by viewing the videos above this article.

    Disney's Frozen is playing at the NAC from Feb. 22 to March 3. This weekend's performances are Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

    The full schedule and tickets are available at the NAC's website.

      

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    • Liberals and NDP reach deal on pharmacare

      The Liberals and the NDP have reached a deal to table pharmacare framework legislation, quelling the back-and-forth from recent months that failure to reach an agreement on the issue could put the parties’ confidence-and-supply agreement at risk.

    • Sault man acquitted of rape after his accuser dies

      A Sault Ste. Marie man has been acquitted of rape, in part, because his accuser passed away before the start of the trial. WARNING: This story contains details of sexual assault which may be disturbing to some readers.

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News