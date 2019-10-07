

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





The Canada Steamship Lines bulk carrier known as the RT. Hon. Paul Martin ran aground in the St. Lawrence River near Cardinal, Ontario Sunday evening.

According to reports, marine traffic is now being allowed to pass by the grounded vessel.

The vessel was en route to Quebec City with a load of iron ore.

Canada Steamship Lines reports no injuries and is now working on a salvage plan.

The RT. Hon. Paul J. Martin is 740 feet long and is described as a self-charging bulk carrier.