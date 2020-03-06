SPENCERVILLE -- For John Hunter of Hunter’s Maple Products near Spencerville, It’s another walk through the Sugar Bush to check on his sap lines.

“I walk it by myself and in a good day, if I don’t have to stop, seven hours I can walk the lines and go over them.” said Hunter.

The seventh generation maple syrup producer enjoys the spring sap season and loves the fresh air.

“I love working in the bush and just being outdoors. You are your own boss.”

Hunter has over 15,000 feet of piping running through 40 acres of bush. And on a yearly basis, he replaces 3,000 feet thanks to animals chewing the lines,

“The biggest culprits are red and black squirrels. They do the most damage,” said Hunter. “Red squirrels seem to be the worst for chewing. In the Season they’re the biggest culprits”

“On days the sap runs good, we don’t seem to have much damage because the sap is flowing really fast. Days that it's slow, like today, there’s a lot of air bubbles coming in the line and I think that attracts them …. they chase the bubbles and bite at the bubbles.”

Porcupines and deer are also an issue, and since the lines stay up year round, the damage doesn’t just occur in the spring.

"We spent around $10,000 on lines last year and we’ve probably replaced, in the week of boiling here … $200 of line that we’ve put back-up. And we’ll probably do another $300 to $400 dollars before the season is over.”

At ten to 11 cents per foot for a smaller line, the cost can add up fast.

“We’ve had a bad day if we head out with 300 foot of line over your shoulder and come back with 100 foot of line over your shoulder,” said Hunter.

Other producers in the area say the issue is not new, with one saying he’s been battling chewed lines for over 40 years.

The bigger the sugar bush, the more expensive it can be to replace. Some larger producers in the Canada and the U.S. can spend upwards of $30,000 on new lines.

“There’s no stopping them,” said Hunter. “There’s critters out there and they like to chew!”

Hunter also notes that it’s not just a spring job. Looking after the sugar bush is a year-round investment.

“I generally walk the bush here every two weeks all year round. Wind storms and stuff, trees have come down over the lines and you have to get there to cut them off.”

Sugar bush season is slowly getting underway across the region.

“Most people think that sugar season runs for four weeks and you’re here for four weeks, but it takes at least a week to over the lines first,” said Hunter.

When asked if he’d trade it for anything else, Hunter smiled.

“My daughter carries maple syrup in her purse when she goes for breakfast in the city,” said Hunter, laughing.

“I wouldn’t trade it! You can’t find anything that tastes like true maple syrup.

The Pancake House at Hunter’s Maple Products is open weekends 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and runs until April 26.