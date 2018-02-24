

Becky Littau is making it her mission to make sure more people in Ottawa roll up their sleeves.

She lost her husband Dustin to cancer in July. During his treatment he required significant amounts of blood. “In the course of his treatment he was diagnoses with a very rare disease,” she says. “His bone marrow wasn’t producing blood, so that’s why he required 151 blood units.”

Becky’s mother-in-law and Dustin’s mother Judy says they experienced what happens during a blood shortage. “We ran into a time after the Canada Day long weekend, where there were no platelets in the general or Civic Hospital and he had to be delayed to get his treatment until they got some.”

She says she never gave blood until Dustin’s experience. “I was part of the 98 percentage that didn’t give blood. Until the situation with Dustin you hear blood commercial and it didn’t mean anything to me and I feel very selfish because I’ve gone through this and there is a need.”

There is now a national need for blood, according to the Canadian Blood Services, heading into March Break.

“Over the March Break we often struggle. This year it is looking tougher than normal,” says Mary-Ann St-Michel.

In Ottawa there are more than 800 blood donation appointments that still need to be filled. There is a critical need for O-negative.

“In order to gear up for March Break when people are away travelling and not at home in their regular routines we need to replenish the national inventory in order to keep treating patients.”

Nasty winter weather and a bad flu season are to blame.

“Especially the Atlantic region earlier in the region, we pass the blood down the line, so it’s been going on for about two months we’ve been struggling.”

The Littau’s have now made it their mission to educate people about the importance of giving blood.

“The things I saw my husband go through I never want to see anyone go through. The amount of needles he received is nothing compared to being a donor.”

She says it is her way of honouring her husband’s life.

“This is something that I promised him that we would turn this into a positive so every day that we do this is me keeping a bit of that promise,” she says.

To find out where you can book an appointment click here.