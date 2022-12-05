Critical injuries in plane crash near Cornwall, Ont.

Hydro vehicles and tow trucks assemble at a Highway 401 rest stop just west of the Ontario-Quebec border near the scene of a plane crash Monday night. (CTV News Ottawa) Hydro vehicles and tow trucks assemble at a Highway 401 rest stop just west of the Ontario-Quebec border near the scene of a plane crash Monday night. (CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin acquitted on 1988 sexual assault charge

A Quebec civilian judge has acquitted Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin of sexual assault over an allegation that dates back to 1988. Judge Richard Meredith said he believes the complainant was sexually assaulted, but said the Crown did not establish beyond a reasonable doubt that it was Fortin who had assaulted her.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina