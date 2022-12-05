Critical injuries in plane crash near Cornwall, Ont.

A small plane crashed near Cornwall, Ont. Monday night, critically injuring the occupants and closing Highway 401 for several hours.

The Cessna 150 crash closed the highway in both directions just west of the Ontario-Quebec border, near Lancaster, Ont. Ontario Provincial Police said in a tweet that the occupants of the plane were taken to hospital in critical condition. They did not specify the number of people.

The province's ministry of transportation tweeted just before 9 p.m. that all lanes of Highway 401 were closed due to the crash. MTO images show traffic backed up along the highway. The ministry tweeted around 4:15 a.m. that the road had reopened.

OPP said the federal Transportation Safety Board is helping with the investigation. The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre based in Trenton, Ont. is also helping.

#SDGOPP, ROAD CLOSURE 401 westbound and eastbound from Quebec border to marker 825 @SouthGlengarry for an airplane crash involving a Cessna 150, occupants transported to hospital in critical condition, JRCC & Transport Safety Board assisting with investigation. ^sd pic.twitter.com/WF30iNn9cj — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) December 6, 2022

Images from the scene showed emergency crews, hydro vehicles and tow trucks assembled at the Bainsville ONRoute, on the north side of Highway 401.

A Cessna 150 is a small two-seater, single-engine plane. It was produced for about 20 years from the late 1950s to the late 1970s.

More to come...