Ottawa

    • Critical injuries following 2-vehicle crash in Greely

    Ottawa Paramedic, Ambulance

    Ottawa paramedics say two people were injured, one of them critically, in a serious crash on Bank Street in Greely late Saturday afternoon.

    Emergency responders were called to the 6100-block of Bank Street between Parkway and Sale Barn roads at 5:48 p.m. for what paramedics described as a two-vehicle, high-speed, head-on crash.

    A 32-year-old man was ejected from his vehicle and suffered critical injuries all over his body. He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. A 36-year-old woman in the other vehicle suffered hip and chest injuries and was in stable condition in hospital.

    Ottawa closed Bank Street between Parkway Road and Greys Creek Road for the investigation.

    Ottawa Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News