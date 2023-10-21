Critical injuries following 2-vehicle crash in Greely

Ottawa paramedics say two people were injured, one of them critically, in a serious crash on Bank Street in Greely late Saturday afternoon.

Emergency responders were called to the 6100-block of Bank Street between Parkway and Sale Barn roads at 5:48 p.m. for what paramedics described as a two-vehicle, high-speed, head-on crash.

A 32-year-old man was ejected from his vehicle and suffered critical injuries all over his body. He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. A 36-year-old woman in the other vehicle suffered hip and chest injuries and was in stable condition in hospital.

Ottawa closed Bank Street between Parkway Road and Greys Creek Road for the investigation.