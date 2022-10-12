Criminal investigation involving hazardous materials at Merivale business

Ottawa police say a criminal investigation is underway at a business on Merivale Road because of a situation involving hazardous materials.

Police say they were first called to the 1900-block of Merivale Road, south of West Hunt Club Road, at 4 a.m. A tweet at 8:19 a.m. asked residents to avoid the area, and said hazmat crews and the bomb squad (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive or CBRNE) would be attending.

There is a police operation underway in the 1900 block of Merivale Rd. CBRNE and HAZMAT will be attending. There is no known risk to the public. Please avoid the area. #ottnews @ottfire — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) October 12, 2022

The business was vacant and no one was hurt. Police said there is no known risk to the public.

No other details have been released. Police did not name the business in question.

The Ottawa Fire Service says its hazmat team is supporting police, but a spokesperson could not comment further, saying it was a police matter.

This is a developing story. More details to come…