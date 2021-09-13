Ottawa police say the death of a man, whose remains were found at a recycling plant in the city's southeast end, is no longer considered suspicious.

James Macauley Teasdale's remains were found at a facility on Sheffield Road Friday afternoon.

The homicide unit took over the investigation but said on Monday that an autopsy determined Teasdale's death was not criminally suspicious and no foul play was suspected at this time.

"The Homicide Unit is maintaining carriage of the investigation pending the outcome of toxicology results from the Centre of Forensic Sciences," a police release said.

Teasdale was 58.