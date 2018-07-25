

Crime Stoppers created a reenactment of a fatal hit and run from 2013 hoping it will lead to a break in the case.

Michael Morlang was struck and killed while he was walking along Frank Kenny Road on Aug. 11, 2013 around 5 a.m. The driver of the vehicle remains at large.

Wednesday night, Crime stoppers reenacted the crucial moments before Morlang’s death. They were helped by Morlang’s parents.

Brian Visneskie is Michael’s father, he says, “You see reenactments on TV and you see them being done, but it is surreal to be a part of it. But I think it is a good thing to be done because maybe people seeing the picture in their mind of Michael might help.”

Kathy Morlang says it was difficult to watch Crime stoppers retrace the final steps of Michael’s life, “I saw him walking. And seeing the white shoes, because Michael had just bought white shoes, and to see those, that was hard.”

Since then, police have received more than 100 tips. Investigators believe the vehicle involved is a burgundy GM Oldsmobile that would have sustained significant damage.

But investigators are still missing information about the suspect and are hoping the reenactment will help trigger someone’s memory.

Constable Jackalyn Getz says by “doing the reenactment hopefully people will remember that night, or if they were driving by or remember something they though was irrelevant and call (Crime Stoppers) again.”

Getz says all tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Getz says “Crime stoppers is completely anonymous, we don’t have caller id we don’t trace calls. We don’t record our phone calls.”



In April 2016, police announced a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-236-1222 ext. 2481 or Crime Stoppers at 613-233-8477 (TIPS).