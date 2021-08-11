OTTAWA -- Service on the Confederation Line LRT remains offline Wednesday, but one train is now moving very slowly.

One of the train's 10 axles left the rails Sunday evening while changing tracks and damaged a switch, prompting OC Transpo to shut down service on the entire line until further notice.

No passengers were on board the train at the time and the operator was not hurt. The train remained upright.

The train stayed parked near Tunney's Pasture Station until Wednesday morning, when crews from Rideau Transit Maintenance and Alstom started to move it slowly back to the maintenance yard, while walking next to it.

It's expected to take most of the day to move the train from Tunney's Pasture to the maintenance facility on Belfast Road.

In a memo on Tuesday, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi said specialized equipment was needed to move the train without causing any further damage.

"The movement of the train needs to be planned and managed carefully in order to ensure the weight of the train is distributed evenly and the vehicle can be moved without damage to it or other rail infrastructure," Manconi wrote.

Every single train car is being inspected following this incident. Director of Rail Operations Troy Charter said each inspection takes several hours.

Service on the LRT is suspended until at least Friday, according to officials at OC Transpo. R1 bus service is in place to move riders between Tunney’s Pasture and Blair stations.

The Transportation Safety Board had sent a team of investigators to the scene Monday following the incident, but Manconi said the scope of their involvement in the investigation has yet to be determined.