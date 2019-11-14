

Josh Pringle, CTVNewsOttawa.ca, Staff





Repairs were conducted overnight on a crack in the rail welding along the two-month old Confederation Line.

In a statement to CTV News, Rail Construction Program Director Michael Morgan said a break occurred on a weld” on Wednesday.

OC Transpo tweeted on Wednesday afternoon that “customers may experience delays due to speed reductions near Hurdman Station”, but no other details were provided.

Citizen Transit Commission Sarah Gilbert reported that an LRT driver told passengers ‘we can’t go over 10 km per hour” near Hurdman.

Current status between Hurdman and Tremblay (eastbound). Driver says we can’t go over 10km per hour. The ride is super bumpy. I am pleased the driver made the announcement so folks weren’t left wondering. #OttawaLRT pic.twitter.com/rickSpThon — Sarah Gilbert (@sarahmeaghang) November 13, 2019

Morgan tells CTV News “the rail line was inspected by a rail specialist and trains can travel safely along the line at a reduced speed.” Morgan insists there was no crack in the rail, just a break on a weld.

OC Transpo reported minor delays possible between 11:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. due to planned track maintenance.