OTTAWA -- Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire in west Ottawa Tuesday morning.

The two-alarm fire is in a larger commercial building on Westhunt Drive near Carp Road, fire officials said. Crews are working to protect surrounding buildings and fuel tanks.

Viewer-submitted images showed the fire is at the Tomlinson Waste Recovery Centre near the intersection of Carp Road and Richardson Side Road.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area. There is no word on whether anyone was injured.