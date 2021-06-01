Advertisement
Crews battle two-alarm fire at west-end waste recovery centre
Published Tuesday, June 1, 2021 7:30AM EDT
This screenshot from a viewer-submitted video shows a fire at the Tomlinson Waste Recovery Centre in Ottawa's west end Tuesday morning. (Submitted by Cody L)
OTTAWA -- Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire in west Ottawa Tuesday morning.
The two-alarm fire is in a larger commercial building on Westhunt Drive near Carp Road, fire officials said. Crews are working to protect surrounding buildings and fuel tanks.
Viewer-submitted images showed the fire is at the Tomlinson Waste Recovery Centre near the intersection of Carp Road and Richardson Side Road.
Officials are asking people to avoid the area. There is no word on whether anyone was injured.