OTTAWA -- A morning fire in Hintonburg has displaced two Ottawa families.

Ottawa Fire received a 911 call from a resident at 2 Oxford St. just before 7:30 a.m. reporting their basement was on fire.

Ottawa Fire says when firefighters arrived on scene, they encountered heavy smoke and flames from the front of the home.

"Firefighters located and extinguished heavy flames in the basement of the home," said Ottawa Fire in a statement.

"The fire had travelled up through the stairs and interior wall of the structure causing damage to residences at both 2 and 4 Oxford St."

Paramedics assessed one resident on scene.

An Ottawa Fire investigator has been called in to determine the cause of the fire.