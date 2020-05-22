OTTAWA -- Ottawa Fire is at the scene of a blaze on St. Laurent Blvd. at a two-storey building that houses the popular Coconut Lagoon restaurant .

Crews were called to the 800 block of St. Laurent Friday night around 8 p.m. for reports of heavy black smoke.

The fire broke out in an apartment building above the restaurant.

Ottawa Paramedics say all occupants were out of the building before emergency crews arrived. One firefighter is currently being treated for injuries.

This is a developing story with more to come.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire at 853 St. Laurent Blvd. Fire is on the top floor of a a 2 storey mixed use building.#ottnews #ottcity #OttFire pic.twitter.com/1YNjBv4NHr — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) May 23, 2020

Horrible! Especially since @coconutlagoon has been doing so much for the community through @Food4Ottawa! https://t.co/h5cv5rUbwW — Rawlson King (@rawlsonking) May 23, 2020