Credit card debt on the rise for young Canadians: report
A new report from Equifax shows younger Canadians are increasingly missing payments on credit cards.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
The credit monitoring agency says the delinquency rate among consumers under 35 has risen by more than 18 per cent compared to last year.
Equifax points to higher interest rates and the rising cost of living as key factors. The report also highlights an overall increase in non-mortgage debt, with many Canadians relying on credit to make ends meet.
"We are seeing increases in missed payments at a much faster rate than the average," said Rebecca Oakes, vice-president of Advanced Analytics at Equifax Canada.
"We're seeing credit card balances rising because payments are reduced on some of those. And we do believe a lot of that is really linked to some of what's happening economically right now, particularly for younger individuals. So high cost of living, unemployment rising, all of those things are really kind of contributing to a bit of a challenging time."
The report also reveals that credit card balances have increased nearly 14 per cent year-over-year, putting more pressure on younger consumers. But the young adults CTV spoke to on Tuesday seem to have their credit under control.
"Yeah, I have no problem dealing with credit card debt myself. I saved up a decent amount during high school, so I got it all put away," said Ryan Gourlay.
"Honestly, I just keep track of it. I check it all the time," said Maggie Perry.
"I don't try to put too much on it at one time. See what I can pay off. I try to pay it off right away."
Credit card balances in Canada have surged by 13.7 per cent compared to the same time last year, with the average cardholder carrying more than $4,300 in debt, the highest since 2007.
"I've always kept my limit pretty low," said Pat Gray.
“Keep it under $500 only. Do small payments over time and try and pay it off and get credit score higher. Other than that, I don't put a whole lot of purchases that I don't need on one card."
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Air Canada to offer flexible ticket rebooking as federal conciliation ends in pilot talks
Air Canada said it would offer flexible rebooking of tickets to its flyers, owing to uncertainty associated with a possible pilots strike at the end of a 21-day cooling off period that begins on Tuesday.
Two workers killed and a third injured in an explosion at a Delta Air Lines facility in Atlanta
Two workers were killed and another seriously injured in an explosion Tuesday at a Delta Air Lines maintenance facility near the Atlanta airport.
Ontario woman denied lottery jackpot after forgetting where she bought ticket
When an Ontario woman found out she won the lottery playing Lotto 649, she said she was excited to collect her prize of $1,003, but that excitement quickly turned to frustration when she couldn’t collect her winnings.
'We need to show Canadians what's next,' Trudeau's House leader says of fall Liberal strategy
Heading into the fall still struggling in the polls, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the federal Liberal caucus 'need to show Canadians what's next,' says Government House Leader Karina Gould.
Contact lenses recalled in Canada over 'quality issue'
Several types of contact lenses have been recalled due to 'an isolated quality issue,' Health Canada reported Monday.
Israeli military says it has rescued another hostage abducted in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack
Israeli forces rescued a hostage found alone and underground in Gaza on Tuesday, freeing a living captive from Hamas' vast tunnel network for the first time since the Oct. 7 attack that ignited the war.
Sid 'Vicious' Eudy, pro wrestling star in 1990s, dies at 63
Sidney Raymond Eudy, a professional wrestler known as Sid Vicious who was known for his intense persona and imposing stature, has died, his son announced Monday. He was 63.
Ukraine says F-16s shot down some missiles in latest Russian barrage that killed 5
Russia fired a barrage of dozens of missiles and drones across Ukraine for a second day on Tuesday, including some that Ukraine's president said were shot down by Western-supplied F-16 fighter jets before they reached their targets.
How much microplastic is in your coffee? New device by UBC researchers could tell you
Researchers at the University of British Columbia say they've come up with a portable device that can cheaply detect the amount of microplastics in drinks and other liquids.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW N.B. still short more than 170 teachers a week away from new school year
The New Brunswick Teachers’ Association says the province is still short about 174 teachers, with the return to school just one week away.
-
DNRR says no evidence found of bear or wildlife attack at Halifax area trail, investigation concludes
A possible bear attack under investigation in the Halifax area on Monday was not a wildlife attack, according to Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR).
-
Nova Scotia minister says 'organized crime' involved in lobster fishery
Two Nova Scotia ministers say inadequate federal enforcement of the lobster fishery in the province's southwest has led to organized crime "terrorizing" the local community.
Toronto
-
Ont. mother gets second chance to surprise daughter after losing $1,600 on fake Taylor Swift tickets
A year after losing $1,600 on fraudulent Taylor Swift tickets, an Ontario mother got a second chance to give her 15-year-old daughter the surprise of a lifetime.
-
TTC to boost bus, streetcar, subway service on Sept. 1. Here is a closer look at the changes
The Toronto Transit Commission is increasing service on its bus, subway and streetcar networks starting Sept. 1 to encourage more people in the city to return to public transit following a significant ridership drop during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
York Region carjackings have more than doubled so far this year: police chief
Carjackings in York Region have more than doubled so far this year, part of a concerning trend that has seen them skyrocket since 2019.
Montreal
-
Montreal police lose bid to SQ for security contract at Montreal airport
Montreal police have lost their bid to provide security at the Trudeau International Airport.
-
Sexual violence most common type of complaint filed with Quebec's new student ombudsman
Sexual violence in schools is the most common type of complaint filed with Quebec's student ombudsman, new figures show.
-
Amber Alert over after Quebec child found in Ontario
An Amber Alert that was issued for a five-year-old in Quebec is over after he was found in Ontario.
Northern Ontario
-
Three Beer Stores in northern Ontario closing in two weeks
The Beer Store in Cochrane will permanently close on Sept. 9, leaving some customers wondering why.
-
Ontario woman denied lottery jackpot after forgetting where she bought ticket
When an Ontario woman found out she won the lottery playing Lotto 649, she said she was excited to collect her prize of $1,003, but that excitement quickly turned to frustration when she couldn’t collect her winnings.
-
Homeowners in northwestern Ont. push trespasser down the stairs
A 44-year-old woman in northwestern Ontario told police that she had been assaulted, but an investigation revealed an entirely different story.
Windsor
-
Motorcyclist injured after crash in LaSalle
LaSalle police say a motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a crash on Front Road.
-
Teenager from Ontario falls to his death on B.C. hike
A 17-year-old from Ontario fell to his death while hiking in North Vancouver over the weekend.
-
Bricks from former Sears store being sold for charity
Just 1,000 bricks are being sold for $20, cash only, with all proceeds being split between the Windsor Regional hospital Foundation and Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex.
London
-
Wellington and Southdale to be closed to vehicular traffic overnight
The intersection at Wellington and Southdale will be closed on Tuesday night in the latest phase of the Wellington Gateway project.
-
London man taken into custody after beating a strangers dog
A 39-year-old London man faces charges of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, resisting arrest, and assaulting a peace officer.
-
Life-threatening injuries following south London motorcycle crash
London police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle that happened Friday in south London. Around 5:45 p.m., police responded to a crash described as "serious" in the area of Highbury Avenue and Dingman Drive.
Kitchener
-
Cyclist dies after collision in North Dumfries
A cyclist has died after an early morning collision in North Dumfries.
-
Police trying to identify Brantford robbery suspect
Police are looking for the person who robbed a gas station Friday on Colborne Street West.
-
Sharp rise in whooping cough cases reported in several provinces
Whooping cough cases are on the rise in Canada, with some provinces reporting sharp increases compared to pre-pandemic averages.
Barrie
-
Police seek 4 suspects accused of armed robbery at Barrie mall
Police are searching for multiple suspects after a reported armed robbery at one of Simcoe County's largest shopping centers.
-
Simcoe County town reduces speed limits ahead of new school year
The Town of Collingwood is taking steps to make its streets safer by lowering the speed limit in school and community safety zones.
-
Inheritance scam on the rise: How to spot the red flags
Police are providing warning signs and tips for the public to protect itself from a scam on the rise locally involving fraudulent family inheritance.
Winnipeg
-
Majority of post-secondary students 'financially unstable' according to new survey
Canadian post-secondary students are struggling financially and relying on their parents to get by, according to details from a new survey.
-
Manitoba school divisions officially sign new collective agreement
Manitoba's anglophone school divisions have signed a historic agreement years in the making.
-
Monday night crash leaves woman in critical condition: Winnipeg police
A Monday night crash in north Winnipeg has left one woman with significant injuries.
Calgary
-
Alberta premier reveals plans to transfer hospitals away from AHS
At a UCP town hall event in Drayton Valley, Premier Danielle Smith revealed the next phases of her government’s restructuring of health care in Alberta.
-
Bye-bye to Banff pedestrian zone after Labour Day long weekend
It'll be one last hurrah for a pedestrian zone along the main downtown drag of Banff, Alta., this long weekend.
-
Dangerous driving charge laid in Airdrie: RCMP
A person in Airdrie, Alta., was arrested and charged with dangerous driving after an incident on Monday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier reveals plans to transfer hospitals away from AHS
At a UCP town hall event in Drayton Valley, Premier Danielle Smith revealed the next phases of her government’s restructuring of health care in Alberta.
-
As kids head back to class this week and next, drivers are reminded to use caution
Kids in and around Edmonton are headed back to school in the coming days and the province is reminding drivers to be "vigilant" in school zones.
-
Jasper Post Office retail services opens with reduced hours on Thursday: Canada Post
The Jasper Post Office will resume service by the end of the week after wildfires destroyed 30 per cent of structures in town last month.
Regina
-
Sask. doctor acquitted of sexual assault charges can still be sued in civil claim, judge rules
A Regina doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients can still be sued in civil proceedings even though he’s been acquitted of the charges in criminal court, a Saskatoon judge has ruled.
-
Sask. ranks low in terms of abuse, mistreatment of temporary foreign workers: data shows
As the federal government has vowed to reduce the number of temporary foreign workers in the country – citing mistreatment and abuse as one concern among many – statistics show that Saskatchewan is on the bottom of the spectrum when it comes to employers taking advantage of their workers.
-
59th Labour Day Classic in Regina sold out
There will be a sold-out crowd at the Labour Day Classic on Sunday, when the Riders take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman accused of murdering her husband makes first court appearance
A woman accused of killing her husband made her first court appearance on Monday.
-
Sask. doctor acquitted of sexual assault charges can still be sued in civil claim, judge rules
A Regina doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients can still be sued in civil proceedings even though he’s been acquitted of the charges in criminal court, a Saskatoon judge has ruled.
-
'A bit of a slog': New public school in Saskatoon's core is years behind schedule
The development of a new public elementary school designed to amalgamate three others in Saskatoon’s core neighbourhoods is years behind schedule.
Vancouver
-
Teenager from Ontario falls to his death on B.C. hike
A 17-year-old from Ontario fell to his death while hiking in North Vancouver over the weekend.
-
How much microplastic is in your coffee? New device by UBC researchers could tell you
Researchers at the University of British Columbia say they've come up with a portable device that can cheaply detect the amount of microplastics in drinks and other liquids.
-
Man arrested, multiple stolen motorcycles recovered in Kelowna, B.C.
Mounties say a 34-year-old man has been arrested and more than $50,000 worth of stolen motorcycles and recreational vehicles have been recovered in Kelowna, B.C.
Vancouver Island
-
1 dead after submerged vehicle found on Vancouver Island
One person is dead after a vehicle was found submerged at the bottom of a highway embankment on northern Vancouver Island over the weekend.
-
Teenager from Ontario falls to his death on B.C. hike
A 17-year-old from Ontario fell to his death while hiking in North Vancouver over the weekend.
-
Man arrested, multiple stolen motorcycles recovered in Kelowna, B.C.
Mounties say a 34-year-old man has been arrested and more than $50,000 worth of stolen motorcycles and recreational vehicles have been recovered in Kelowna, B.C.
Kelowna
-
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
-
Merritt, B.C., emergency room closing for 25 hours this weekend
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
-
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.