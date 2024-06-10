Crash northwest of Brockville, Ont. leaves 2 dead

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the circumstances of a single-vehicle crash northwest of Brockville that left two people dead.

It happened on County Road 29 at Kitley Elizabethtown Townline Rd. in Elizabethtown-Kitley Township, Ont.

Police said a car was found in a ditch just before 6 a.m. Monday. It's believed the crash actually sometime happened overnight.

Two people were pronounced dead. Their identities have not been made public.