OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Crash northwest of Brockville, Ont. leaves 2 dead

    An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder patch is seen in this undated file photo. An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder patch is seen in this undated file photo.
    Share

    Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the circumstances of a single-vehicle crash northwest of Brockville that left two people dead.

    It happened on County Road 29 at Kitley Elizabethtown Townline Rd. in Elizabethtown-Kitley Township, Ont.

    Police said a car was found in a ditch just before 6 a.m. Monday. It's believed the crash actually sometime happened overnight.

    Two people were pronounced dead. Their identities have not been made public.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News