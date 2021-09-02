OTTAWA -- A collision involving a school bus has closed a section of the Vanier Parkway east of downtown Ottawa.

Emergency crews responded to the crash involving a school bus and a car just before 9 a.m. on the Vanier Parkway, between Donald Street and Queen Mary.

Paramedics tell Newstalk 580 CFRA that there are no injuries involving children on the bus.

The Vanier Parkway southbound is closed between Donald Street and Queen Mary.