Crash in Kingston closes eastbound lanes of Highway 401

Eastbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed following a collision in Kingston at the end of a busy travel weekend for many families.

Police were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash between Gardiners Road and Sir John A. Macdonald Boulevard at around 3:25 p.m. Monday.

Frontenac paramedics transported one person to hospital with serious injuries.

Highway 401 eastbound is closed from Gardiners Road to Sir John A. Macdonald Boulevard while the cause of the collision is being investigated. Detours are in place from Gardiners Road north to Unity Road, then east to Division Street, and then south back onto the 401.

Any witnesses to the collision or who may have dash cam video are urged to call the Frontenac OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.