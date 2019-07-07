Crash closes Highway 417 near Arnprior
Police have closed Highway 417 in both directions southeast of Arnprior after a multi-vehicle crash on Sunday.
CTV Ottawa
Published Sunday, July 7, 2019 1:41PM EDT
OPP said the highway is closed between Panmure Road and Kinburn Side Road.
An air ambulance has been dispatched to the scene.
Fire officials say one person is trapped on a vehicle and there are injuries in other vehicles.
More to come...