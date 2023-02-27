Crash closes Highway 401 in Cornwall

Highway 401 eastbound near Cornwall remained closed Monday morning hours after an overnight crash.

The highway was initially closed in both directions around 12:30 a.m. after the crash between the Boundary Road and County Road 27 exits, according to OPP.

Just after 4 a.m. Monday, OPP said the westbound lanes of the highway reopened but the eastbound lanes remained closed for investigation and crash cleanup.

There are no details on the number of vehicles involved in the crash or whether anyone was injured.