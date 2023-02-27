Crash closes Highway 401 in Cornwall

File photo of an OPP cruiser. File photo of an OPP cruiser.

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Deep divisions brewing among Republicans in U.S. over Ukraine: analyst

The Republican field is expected to get crowded and nascent campaigns want to leave no stone unturned as they seek to be the last man (or woman) standing in November 2024. The landscape could prove especially difficult as nominees grapple with how to navigate the ongoing war in Ukraine, writes CTV News Political Analyst Eric Ham in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina