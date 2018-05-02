The eastbound lanes of the 401 between Maitland and Prescott are shut down after a crash Wednesday night.

OPP say a tractor trailer and at least one other vehicle are involved. At least two people are injured, but the severity of the injuries isn't known.

A witness close to the area of the crash says an Ornge Air Ambulance landed close to the scene. OPP could not confirm that.

All EB lanes of the 401 between Maitland and Prescott are closed. Detours are in place. It's not clear when the highway will re-open.

More to come...