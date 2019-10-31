

CTVOttawaNews.ca, Staff





A massive fire has sent one man to hospital and knocked out power to 9,000 customers in Ottawa’s west end.

Ottawa Fire says a commercial vehicle rolled on Fallowfield Road near Moodie Drive around 7 a.m. and hit a gas meter, which sparked the fire.

Officials initally said the vehicle was a cement truck, but a police spokesman at the scene said it was a commercial vehicle with a large crane on top.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, He suffered burns to his face and hands.

The crane on top of the vehicle hit hydro poles, causing a power outage in the area for more than 9,000 customers.

Hydro Ottawa is reporting hydro is out to customers in the Moodie, Cedarview and Strandherd area. Estimated time of restoration is 9:30 a.m.

A nearby storage facility and MacEwan gas station have been evacuated.

Police say road closures will be in effect for several hours and are asking drivers to avoid the area of Moodie and Fallowfield.

More to come.

Working fire in the area of Fallowfield Dr/Hwy 416...avoid the area if at all possible. If not, please slow down and be wary of emergency vehicles and personnel. #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/w8guQ6sF5I — OPS☆TrafficCaseManager☆ (@OPSTrafficCM) October 31, 2019